Bids are in for naming rights of Qualcomm Stadium

SAN DIEGO – Now that Qualcomm’s name has been removed from the football stadium in Mission Valley, the city is set to decide on what name will replace it.

San Diego Union-Tribune reported Wednesday that Duke Little, the marketing official tasked with handling the bidding for the new name, received less than 10 proposals by last week’s deadline.

None of the candidates and their proposed names were revealed. Little told the newspaper the bidders “won’t be shocking.”

San Diego City Council will be asked to approve the new name by September 19. It was unknown if they will have a public debate.

The naming contract will be good through December 31, 2018, when the city plans to close the stadium, the newspaper reported.