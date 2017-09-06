Arrest made in Gaslamp shooting that injured deputy

SAN DIEGO – Authorities announced the arrest of a man suspected of shooting an off-duty sheriff’s deputy in the Gaslamp Quarter.

The suspect was arrested in Mexico, according to San Diego Police Officers Association.

Great work @SanDiegoPD coordinating with USMS to apprehend suspect in Mexico who shot offduty @SDSheriff in the Gaslamp pic.twitter.com/mkvEkhBBvt — San Diego Police OA (@SDPOA) September 6, 2017

Investigators have been searching for 37-year-old Ray Koloseta Pitoau since August 7 when he allegedly confronted two off-duty Escondido police officers and deputy Jason Philpot in the 500 block of Island Avenue. A struggle ensued and the deputy was shot three times in the shoulder while a bystander was shot in the arm by an apparent stray bullet, authorities said.

Philpot suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The details regarding the suspect’s arrest were not released as of Wednesday afternoon.