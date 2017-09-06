5 nurses suspended after opening body bag to view man’s genitals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Five nurses at Denver Health Medical Center were suspended for three weeks after opening a bag to inappropriately view a deceased patient's genitals, a hospital spokesman said Tuesday.

The disciplined nurses admired the size of the deceased patient’s genitals, according to KMGH.

The incident was reported after a different nurse overheard one of the suspended nurses make a comment about it, according to a Denver Health spokesman.

“Multiple staff members viewed the victim while he was incapacitated, including after he was deceased,” a Denver Police report says.

The hospital said the employees involved were off the job for three weeks and have since returned.

One nurse no longer works at the hospital - but was not terminated because of the incident. The names or medical unit of the suspended nurses were not made public.