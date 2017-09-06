30 dogs flown to San Diego in wake of Hurricane Harvey ready for forever homes

SAN DIEGO – More than 30 dogs brought here last week from Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Harvey were put up for adoption Wednesday by the San Diego Humane Society.

The animals were already in shelters in the storm-ravaged area when they were moved to make room for lost dogs and cats, but weren’t storm victims themselves.

A Wings of Rescue flight transferred the pets to the San Diego Humane Society, Rancho Coastal Humane Society and Labradors and Friends. More were flown in Tuesday. The Humane Society said they were “highly adoptable dogs” from shelters in the Lafayette area that don’t have owners who will be searching for them.

The dogs up for adoption now have been spayed or neutered, are current on vaccinations, were microchipped and will be sent home with a certificate for a free veterinary exam, 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a bag of Purina food.

People interested in adopting the dogs can find them on the organization’s website.

Adoptions will take place at the society’s San Diego location, 5500 Gaines St., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. Adoptions are on a first- come, first-served basis.

The Humane Society asked adopters to bring a hard-sided carrier to safely bring the animals home.