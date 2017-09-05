× Wings of Rescue flies 2nd plane of pets to San Diego because of Harvey

EL CAJON – A second planeload of pets is scheduled to be flown Tuesday from shelters in areas stricken by Hurricane Harvey to San Diego County.

Wings of Rescue is bringing the animals here to create room for dogs and cats orphaned during the storm.

More than 100 dogs and cats were brought here last week from a shelter in Lafayette, Louisiana. The 85 canines and 20 felines were taken to several facilities across San Diego, including Labradors and Friends Rescue, San Diego Humane Society and Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

Both planeloads are of animals that were already in shelters when the storm struck and didn’t have owners out looking for them.

According to the Rancho Coastal Humane Society, the organizations involved in the effort are seeking donations to cover the cost of the flight, plus care and treatment for the animals. Additionally, Labradors and Friends and Rancho Coastal Humane Society need foster care providers for the pets.

Wings of Rescue needs gently used, medium to large, plastic pet crates, even if they’re missing their bolts. Crates can be dropped off at Rancho Coastal Humane Society or the three San Diego Humane Society shelters in Mission Valley, Oceanside, or Escondido.