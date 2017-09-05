Verdict reached in trial of deportee accused of DUI crash, injuring boy

SAN DIEGO – An often-deported Mexican citizen accused of causing a crash that injured a 6-year-old boy in San Ysidro was found guilty of three misdemeanor charges.

The jury found 39-year-old Constantino Banda guilty of battery, driving without a license and vandalism of less than $400. They were deadlocked on three other serious charges including hit-and-run causing permanent injury, DUI causing great bodily injury and driving with immeasurable blood alcohol causing injury.

Investigators said a speeding pickup truck was heading west on Camino de La Plaza about 11:30 p.m. May 6 in San Ysidro when it ran a stop sign at Dairy Mart Road and crashed into a Honda Accord carrying the Lake family.

Banda‘s defense attorney had told the jury her client wasn’t behind the wheel in the crash that injured Lennox Lake as he rode home from Disneyland with his parents.

Prosecutors maintain Banda was the one driving when his pickup truck sped through a stop sign and T-boned the Honda Accord on Dairy Mart Road.

Prosecutors also said Banda has been deported 15 times, including just a few months before the serious-injury crash.

Lennox, in a child safety seat in the back of the car, suffered a major head injury and is recovering.

Lennox’s mother Ingrid Lake took the stand during the trial and tearfully described their sleepless nights, irrational fears and the lack of progress in their son’s recovery.

On Friday, the jury told the judge that they were deadlocked in the case. They returned to deliberate the case Tuesday, after the holiday weekend.