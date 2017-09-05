Man stabbed multiple times during argument

SAN DIEGO — Police Tuesday were searching for a man suspected of stabbing another man during a fight in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood, police said.

The fight began as an argument between the two men a little after 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Trojan Avenue, San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

“A verbal argument … escalated to a fight,” Buttle said. “During the fight the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the victim several times.”

The suspect fled northbound into a nearby ally while the victim, a 42- year-old man, was taken by ambulance to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Buttle said.

The suspect was described as a roughly 5-foot-10-inch black man in his 40s with a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.