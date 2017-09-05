Man stabbed in City Heights alley dies

SAND DIEGO — Authorities Tuesday released the name of a 34-year-old man who was fatally wounded during a fight in a neighborhood near Hoover High School and whose assailant remains at large.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance about 11:45 p.m. Aug. 26 found Efren Jimenez Gonzalez of San Diego in an alley off the 4200 block of 45th Street in City Heights, gravely wounded by stab wounds to his chest and head, according to police.

Medics took Gonzalez to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest, where he was pronounced dead after spending six days on life support, Lt. Todd Griffin said.

The assailant was described as a Latino in his 30s who was wearing a blue or purple landscaping uniform at the time of the fatal assault.

“There is currently no suspect information that can be released at this time,” the lieutenant said Tuesday afternoon.