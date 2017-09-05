Man accused of groping SDSU students pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO – The young man accused of groping San Diego State students pleaded not guilty Tuesday afternoon.

Minda Shewangizaw, 19, allegedly touched students in the early morning hours of last Tuesday near the Aztec Center Apartments.

“Smacked one of their buttocks and then proceeded to sexually assault them by grabbing their buttocks, by pulling their shirts down and grabbing breasts,” Deputy District Attorney Judy Taschner said.

Not long after, two other people said he groped them on the pedestrian bridge near the student union, the attorney said.

“He was aggressive. He was very brazen, very callous. He didn’t care how it was making them feel,” Taschner said.

Prosecutors said this wasn’t the first time Shewangizaw has done something like this. He’s also accused in a sexual assault in May at University of California Riverside.

“That one involved an attempted rape or assault to commit rape of an acquaintance in the dorms there at UC Riverside,” Taschner said.

The judge set Shewangizaw’s bail at $500,000 and ordered he stay away from the victims and SDSU.

Shewangizaw is not a student at SDSU and it was unknown why he was hanging around campus, the prosecutor said.

Campus police urge other potential victims to come forward.