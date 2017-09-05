Hundreds rally in support of DACA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Several hundred people gathered Tuesday to show support for "dreamers" who now face an uncertain future following President Donald Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

During the 6 p.m. event outside the County Administration Building, several speakers recalled being brought to the United States as children and expressed fear of having to leave the only country they've ever known.

People held up signs that read messages including "defend DACA," "education not deportation" and "ending DACA is heartless."

"I may not be documented but I hurt for my community," one woman told FOX 5.

Others in the crowd directed their angst toward the president.

"I disagree with the position No. 45 has taken,” Kathleen said. “I think it should be reversed. I don't believe it's right for our government to kick American citizens out of the country.”

"We can't control the actions of our parents. I don't think the children of immigrants -- that came over for whatever reason -- I don't think their children should be made to be sent back to live in a country they don't know anything about."

The rally lasted a couple of hours with no signs of misbehavior or unruliness.