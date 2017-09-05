× Chick-fil-A offers free breakfast on mobile app

SAN DIEGO – Chick-fil-A is offering a free breakfast to mobile phone users to get them to download the fast food restaurant’s mobile app.

During the month of September, users of the Chick-fil-A One app can use it to select one of three breakfast meals: a Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit, an Egg White Grill or a Hash Brown Scramble.

Company officials say mobile app offers customers a convenient way to order food and bypass the line at the counter.

The Chick-fil-A One app can be downloaded from the company’s website.