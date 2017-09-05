Beyoncé, Oprah join star-studded Harvey benefit

LOS ANGELES — A star-studded benefit for those affected by Hurricane Harvey will air next week on several networks, including FOX 5.

“Hand In Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief” will air live from Los Angeles, New York and Nashville on September 12.

Viewers will be able to watch the telethon on NBC, CBS, ABC, CMT and Fox. It will also be available for viewing on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The event will feature appearances by Beyoncé, Barbra Streisand, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Blake Shelton, and Reese Witherspoon.

The Gulf Coast experienced epic flooding resulting from the hurricane, which made landfall last week and left 53 people dead and hundreds of millions of dollars in damage.

Many celebs have already stepped up with donations, including Sandra Bullock who gave $1 million to the American Red Cross.

Funding from the planned benefit will go to air the United Way, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Feeding Texas, and Direct Relief.

The telethon will air on the West Coast at 8 p.m.

Click here to donate to the American Red Cross to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.