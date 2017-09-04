Wrong-way driver arrested on freeway for DUI

SAN DIEGO — A wrong-way driver was caught on Interstate 15 in Mission Valley in the early morning hours Monday, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP got a call at 1:56 a.m. about a car traveling north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Friars Road, according to CHP Officer Tommy Doerr.

The car was stopped shortly after officers responded, Doerr said.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence or alcohol or drugs, and it was not clear whether drugs, alcohol or a combination of substances were involved, he said.