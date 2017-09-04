Wild weather pummels Santa Barbara

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A sudden and violent storm swept through Santa Barbara Sunday, sending beach umbrellas flying.

The area was under a flash flood and severe thunderstorm warning through most of the day. The National Weather Service recorded heavy rain, hail and high winds exceeding 40 mph in the area.

Cell phone video showed winds clearing a city beach of umbrellas and hurling coolers and beach chairs into chaotic piles.

Another video showed Santa Barbara residents scream as strong wind gusts drove torrential rain through the Funk Zone and hurled garbage cans down the street. The resident who recorded the video said the storm ripped the roof off of the building she was in, and her office was flooded with 5 inches of water.