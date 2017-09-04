Week-long heat wave gives way to cooler temperatures

SAN DIEGO – Temperatures were significantly cooler Monday in San Diego after a brutal week-long heat wave.

Average highs were nearly 20 degrees lower Monday than Sunday in some places.

Temperatures were in the 70s along the coastline and in the low 80s in some inland areas as clouds blanketed much of the region, according to the National Weather Service.

On Sunday morning, temperatures had soared into the 90s throughout the region just after midnight when remnants of Tropical Storm Lidia sent hot desert air into the area and pushed cool coastal air away.

The area cooled off later Sunday as clouds and some rain from Lidia moved in.

Earlier in the week, record-breaking heat had prompted schools in some areas to shorten schedules in order to avoid the worst of the heat. Inland areas of the county reported temperatures in the 100s.

The forecast for this week is mild, with downtown highs in the mid- to upper 70s throughout the week.