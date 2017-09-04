Union workers rally for $15 minimum wage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Dozens of San Diego workers are are taking to the streets this Labor Day to rally for a minimum wage increase.

The protests are part of a nationwide campaign to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

California's minimum wage is currently $10 an hour. Minimum wage in San Diego increased by $1 to $11.50 on January 1, 2017.

Fight for $15 began in 2012 when 200 fast-food workers walked off the job to demand $15 an hour and union rights in New York City.

The San Diego ‘Fight for 15’ rally will begin Monday around 9 a.m. at a McDonald’s located on 12th Avenue and then proceed downtown. Fast-food and union workers are expected to rally in more than 300 cities across the country.