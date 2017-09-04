SDSU urges Trump to maintain DACA program

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University administrators issued a statement in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, as Washington sources Monday said the president would end DACA.

The statement was posted to the university’s Twitter page amid reports that President Donald Trump plans to end the program, which allows some undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as children to apply for temporary protection from deportation, receive work permits and — in some states, including California — apply for driver’s licenses.

The letter, addressed directly to the president, reads:

“Dear President Trump, On behalf of San Diego State University, we write regarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

San Diego State University, located at the international border with Mexico, is one of the most diverse universities in this country. This diversity is critical to preparing our students to work in San Diego’s binational economy and a global workforce. Our students, regardless of their immigration status, are valued members of our educational community.

You have recently expressed your personal struggle over the difficulty of reaching a decision about retaining the DACA program. As you consider your decision, we urge you to give the greatest weight to the fact that these individuals who arrived in this country too young to have made the decision to come here, or to have understood any consequent impact on their citizenship, have in fact excelled as students and as good citizens. We implore you to acknowledge these facts and urge you to retain the DACA program.”

SDSU interim President Sally Roush, Vice President of Student Affairs Eric Rivera and University Senate Chair Marcie Bobel-Michel were listed as co-authors of the letter.

Earlier Sunday, the Internet news outlet Politico reported Trump is likely to end DACA with a six-month delay, citing unnamed sources.

The program was first enacted by then-President Barack Obama in 2012.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has said the president has not yet made a final decision, but a formal announcement of his decision will be made Tuesday.