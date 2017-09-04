× San Diego volunteers provide relief to victims of Harvey

HOUSTON — Volunteers with the San Diego Salvation Army are in Texas to help in the relief efforts following the devastation caused by Tropical Storm Harvey.

Lt. James Fleming leads the five-member team that will be in Houston for the next two weeks providing both emotional and physical support to storm survivors.They arrived in Texas on Saturday.



“One day you’re out there doing this, next thing you’re down out here in the warehouse just unloading pallets of drinks and making sure people are prepared to go out in the field,” Flemming said. “So much to do!”



Fleming spoke to FOX 5 by phone and talked about what he and his team are seeing and doing.

“People’s homes have been destroyed. Thousands and thousands of homes literally gutted out,” Fleming said. “Today we were walking around the neighborhood doing a lot of that scouting, making sure everybody was OK both physically and emotionally.”

The Salvation Army volunteers will be in Texas through Sept. 15. They will do what they can to provide food, shelter, and emotional support to all who are affected.

“It’s really neat, because the whole community is pitching in. There’s people all over the place from the Salvation Army hand-in-hand with other people just totally helping do anything possible,” said Fleming.



So far more than 200,000 volunteers and 78 mobile feeding units have been deployed to the Houston area by the Salvation Army. Since the San Diego team has been there, the Salvation Army says thanks to the generosity of so many, they’ve been able to provide more than 200,000 meals to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“It’s going to take some time, money and hands. I know that a lot of people in San Diego have given, and they continue to give, and just don’t stop! We need you,” said Lt. Fleming.



You can give to the Salvation Army’s Harvey relief effort on the organization’s website.