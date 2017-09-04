Labor Day celebrations, closures & transit changes

SAN DIEGO – Federal, state and local government offices will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

In the city of San Diego, administrative offices, libraries and recreation centers will be closed, as will the Tecolote Nature Center.

Municipal pools will be open from noon to 4 p.m.

Other facilities that will remain open for the day are Chollas Lake, the San Vicente Reservoir, Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center, municipal golf courses and Miramar Landfill.

Curbside refuse collection will be delayed by one day this week.

In the county of San Diego, administrative offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed.

Also shut down for the day will be community and teen centers in Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley.

County-run campgrounds and parks will remain open.

The Metropolitan Transit System said trolleys and most buses will operate on a Sunday schedule. Some rapid, express and rural routes won’t operate — details are online at MTS.

The North County Transit District will also operate its buses, light- rail and trains on a Sunday schedule.