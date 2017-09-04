Injured baby humpback whale seen floating near La Jolla coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – An injured baby humpback whale was seen off the La Jolla coast Monday after getting tangled in fishing line, lifeguards said.

San Diego Lifeguards said they were aware of the whale floating near the shore Sunday.

A marine rescue team from SeaWorld went out and evaluated the injured whale. They were unsure if the whale was injured as a result of the fishing line or if it was injured by a boat, lifeguards said.

It was also unknown how the whale became untangled from the fishing line.

Boaters were told to stay away from the whale.

National Marine Fisheries Services was contacted and will determine if any action will be taken.

SkyFOX flew over the whale Monday afternoon. Despite being warned, a fishing boat appeared to be hanging out near the animal.