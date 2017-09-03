Woman carjacked near SeaWorld

SAN DIEGO – A man who was believed to have carjacked a woman near SeaWorld was at large Sunday.

A woman was sleeping in the passenger seat of her parked car near the 800 block of SeaWorld Drive with the doors unlocked when she awoke to a man demanding her car keys, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim got out and left her keys on the seat, and the suspect drove off in the car, police said.

A dog and a cat were reported to have been in the vehicle when it was taken.

The stolen car was a white 2010 Toyota Rav4, with a broken windshield and California license plate number 6NVG671.

The suspect was described as a 30-year-old white male, thin to muscular build with light brown hair, gray shorts and no shirt.