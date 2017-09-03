× Police subdue combative man who allegedly carjacked acquaintance

SAN DIEGO – Police Sunday deployed a Taser in order to subdue a man who allegedly carjacked his acquaintance, who was driving him to church.

San Diego Police received a call at 8:12 a.m. about two men involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot of Fashion Valley Mall, according to SDPD Officer Michael Sweet and a police statement.

An unidentified 56-year-old man later told police that a male acquaintance of his called him to ask for a ride to a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 4195 Camino del Rio South. Police later identified the passenger as Garrette Cook, 46, of San Diego.

The victim agreed, but Cook reportedly “became enraged” after being picked up and removed the keys from the ignition of his acquaintance’s white Ford Focus, Sweet said.

The victim struggled with Cook for the car keys, Cook pulled the victim out of the car, and then drove off to the LDS church, according to the police report.

People at the church called in reports of Cook acting erraticly, and arriving officers found Cook in the victim’s car. He reportedly violently struggled with officers until he was subdued by a Taser.

Cook suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and was then booked into county jail, the statement said.

Officers also required treatment for minor injuries. The victim was unharmed in the incident, police said.