Man found beaten, lying on street

SAN DIEGO – A 46-year-old man was placed on life support Sunday after he was found beaten nearly to death on a street near City Heights, police said.

The man’s body was discovered at 8:53 a.m. lying on the street in the 3800 block of Highland Avenue, according to San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden.

Although the victim showed no visible signs of trauma, medical staff determined he had suffered internal head trauma, injuries consistent with an attack, Holden said.

Doctors determined the man would not survive his injuries and he was put on life support.

The victim’s identify was withheld pending notification of family.

A motive for the attack was unknown.

No suspect information was available.