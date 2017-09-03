Gov. Brown declares state of emergency as La Tuna fire rages in L.A. County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Los Angeles County Sunday, as the La Tuna Fire continues to rage in the Verdugo Mountains.

More than 1,000 firefighters are battling the erratic blaze that is burning in areas of Burbank, Glendale and Sunland-Tujunga and has scorched about 5,895 acres.

The fire was only 10 percent contained as of Sunday afternoon and firefighters are expecting to battle the stubborn blaze for days.

Two firefighters suffered dehydration and were in stable condition after being taken to hospitals, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti declared a local emergency surrounding the incident Saturday evening and urged the governor to do the same.

In his declaration Sunday, Brown said the conditions of the fire have caused "great peril" to residents of Los Angeles County and ordered more personnel and equipment to the area.

The city of Los Angeles went on tactical alert Sunday afternoon, "in order to provide resources to the La Tuna Fire incident," a police commander tweeted.

LAFD Firefighter David Ortiz told KTLA Sunday that the unpredictable winds and hot weather Saturday called for crews to be agile and move quickly as hot spots pop up.

He explained that Burbank and Sunland-Tujunga saw the most fire activity Saturday night.

Firefighters faced more favorable conditions Sunday, LAFD Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said during a morning news conference.

"We are optimistic about making big progress today and the rest of the week," he said. However, 100 percent containment could take another three or four days, Terrazas said.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the mountain areas of Los Angeles County Sunday, along with 50 mph southeast winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Though rain may offer some reprieve, "dry lightening" and erratic winds may lead to further fire issues, the agency reported.

Flash flooding near recent burn areas is also a possibility.

Two homes and one additional structure have burned in the fire. Two of the three structures burned on property that did not have proper brush clearance, Terrazas said. In addition, one other home has been damaged in the blaze.

Most evacuations were lifted in Burbank, except for Castleman Lane, Wedgewood Lane, Kildare Court, Folkstone Court and Logan Court.

McCambridge Park Recreation Center, at 1515 North Glenoaks Blvd., remains the designated evacuation center in that city.

Most evacuation orders in Glendale and Sunland-Tujunga remain in place.

More than 700 homes were evacuated over the weekend and the 210 Freeway remains closed.

Flames were visible on a hillside of Villa Cabrini Park in Burbank Sunday morning. Firefighters surrounded the area to try and control the fire.

Gary Mull was keeping an eye on the blaze Sunday morning and told KTLA firefighters had been in the area all night long.

"It’s grown significantly. It took a long time for it to come down to the base of the park here," Mull said. "It’s really scary for everybody, especially for people who live at the top of the hill here."

The blaze, which is now the largest in Los Angeles history, according to Garcetti, began about 1:30 p.m. Friday in a drainage along the north side of La Tuna Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined and arson investigators were on scene, Terrazas said.