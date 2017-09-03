DACA: Trump expected to end program protecting immigrant children

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to end a program that protected undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children — so-called “Dreamers” — from deportation, four sources familiar with the decision told CNN.

Two of the sources said the plan is to have a six-month delay in any action regarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to allow Congress time to pass a fix through legislation that would allow the undocumented immigrants to stay in the country.

The program gave qualified applicants protections from deportation and the ability to work and study in the US.

The sources said the expected decision to end the program with a six-month delay reflects the President’s thinking as of Sunday night.

Officials have sent conflicting signals at times in the past as to what the final decision on the program’s fate would be.

Several of the sources cautioned the decision would not be final until it is announced, which the White House has said will be Tuesday.

Two of the sources familiar with the matter said there was a meeting at the White House on Sunday to talk about the decision, which is expected to be very controversial.

Trump has gone back and forth on the program. During the campaign, he pledged to immediately rescind the Obama administration policy, which just marked its fifth anniversary. But upon taking office, he spoke of the sympathy he had for the “Dreamers” covered under DACA and said it was a “very, very hard” decision that he faced.

Trump said on Friday, “We love the Dreamers.” He has also said in the past he would treat the issue “with heart.”

Politico first reported the expected decision.