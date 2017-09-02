× Wildfire near Dulzura 25 percent contained

DULZURA – A wildfire that erupted Friday in San Diego County just north of the U.S.-Mexico border remained at 25 percent containment Saturday.

The fire began spreading for unknown reasons through heavy vegetation near Campo and Marron Valley roads in the Dulzura area shortly before 4:30 a.m. Friday, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The fire’s spread was halted by firefighters by early afternoon Friday.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday, the blaze had blackened an estimated 130 acres, according to the state agency.

At one point, 220 personnel were battling the flames on the ground and aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters

While helping douse the fire, the pilot of the one of the choppers made a safe precautionary landing in a nearby field, officials said. It was not immediately clear why the unplanned grounding was deemed necessary.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.