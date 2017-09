Investigation into deadly crash closes stretch of Poway Road

POWAY, Calif. — Detectives were investigating Saturday night after a car crash in Poway left one woman dead.

Around 4:30 p.m., a passerby reported a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment off Poway Road, according to Sgt. Mowins of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Poway Substation.

When first responders arrived, they found a woman had been ejected from the car.¬†Due to the condition of the woman’s body, they were led to believe the crash happened two to three days ago.

The car is registered to a Ramona resident.

Poway Road between Highway 67 and Espola will be closed until around 5:15 a.m. Sunday.