Investigation into deadly crash closes stretch of Poway Road

POWAY, Calif. — Detectives were investigating Saturday night after a car crash in Poway left one woman dead.

Around 4:30 p.m., a passerby reported a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment off Poway Road, according to Sgt. Mowins of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Poway Substation.

When first responders arrived, they found a woman had been ejected from the car. Due to the condition of the woman’s body, they were led to believe the crash happened two to three days ago.

The car is registered to a Ramona resident.

Poway Road between Highway 67 and Espola will be closed until around 5:15 a.m. Sunday.