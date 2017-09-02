Crews quickly stop spread of Valley Center brush fire

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Several fire agencies worked quickly Saturday afternoon to stop the spread of a brush fire in Valley Center.

About an acre off Wood Valley Court was scorched, but firefighters told FOX 5 the so-called Woods Fire could have gotten out of hand quickly.

Gusty winds helped push the fire along. At one point, firefighters feared flames would jump Valley Center Road, but they did not.

Cal Fire said it took crews about 30 minutes to put the flames out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.