Where to get free sandbags

SAN DIEGO — The National Weather Service predicts the region could see heavy rains, winds and thunderstorms this weekend, mainly on Sunday.

To help protect residents’ homes and properties, the County of San Diego is offering free sand and/or bags at the locations listed below.

County officials recommend people call their selected location before going to find out whether they should bring shovels with them to put sand into the bags themselves.

Sand and Bags

Bonita/Sunnyside: 4900 Bonita Road. Bonita, CA 91902 P: 619-479-2346

Boulevard: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905 P: 619-390-2020

De Luz: 39524 Daily Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-3140 *(Not staffed 24/7)



De Luz: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-2422

Fallbrook: 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-723-2024

Lakeside River Park Conservancy:12108 Industry Road, Lakeside CA 92040 P: 619-443-4770 *(Closed over the weekend)



Julian: 1587 Highway 78, Julian, CA 92036 P: 760-765-0511

Palomar Mountain: 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060 P: 760-742-3701

Ramona: 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-0107

Ramona: 24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-9465

Rincon: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061 P: 760-742-3243

Valley Center: 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 P: 760-751-7605

Warner Springs: 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086

P: 760-782-9113

