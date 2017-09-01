San Diegans brace for more record-breaking temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The "blazing heat" that has stifled San Diego County for a week will continue Friday with temperatures expected to climb even higher, a day after Ramona topped out at 111 degrees to match the highest temperature ever recorded in the city, the National Weather Service said.

Most of the county remains under an excessive heat warning, which is set to expire Saturday night after being extended twice, while the mountains and beaches remain under a less serious heat advisory during the same period.

FOX 5 Forecast

Rain and thunderstorms that pummeled Riverside and Lake Elsinore on Thursday missed San Diego County, but San Diegans might not be so lucky over the weekend, meteorologists said. Tropical Storm Lidia, which has moved over the southern tip of the Baja Peninsula, is expected to send moisture to the north starting Saturday night and lasting through Monday.

Meteorologists forecast a 50 percent chance of rain Sunday in the mountains and deserts and a 40 percent chance of rain from the foothills to the beaches. But before the rain, which is expected to cool temperatures down several degrees, San Diegans must brace for more record-breaking high temperatures.

"Ahead of the tropical moisture will be continued blazing heat across inland areas today and again on Saturday," the NWS said. "In fact, today looks as hot as what was felt yesterday, and even hotter at some locales."

If Ramona sees hotter temperatures Friday, it will set a new all-time heat record. On Thursday, the city topped out at 111, which shattered the old Aug. 31 record of 104 set in 2007 and tied the all-time high set on July 22, 2006.

Alpine also set a new Aug. 31 record, hitting 107 to break the old record of 106 set in 1955. Escondido was 105 Thursday to tie the Aug. 31 record set in 1955.

High temperatures Friday will be 87 to 92 degrees at the beaches ... 99 to 104 inland ... 104 to 109 in the western valleys and near the foothills ... 94 to 102 in the mountains and 111 in the deserts.

The NWS reminded residents that during an excessive heat warning, "persons working outdoors or those without access to adequate air conditioning will be more likely to experience heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion. Some heat-related illnesses are serious enough to require hospitalization and could become fatal if left untreated."

The weather service reminded residents to never leave children, seniors or pets unattended in cars; drink more water than usual and avoid alcohol, sugar and caffeine; wear light-colored clothing and a wide-brimmed hat outdoors to keep the head and body cooler; and take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.