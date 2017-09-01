× Poway parents warned of possible abduction attempt

POWAY, Calif. – The principal of a Poway elementary school warned parents about a possible attempt to abduct several students on Thursday.

Painted Rock Elementary School Principal Denise Davis sent a letter to parents urging them to discuss safety with their children. Davis said that two boys who attend the school were approached by three men in white van on Wednesday evening. The boys told authorities they were walking to a friend’s house near Martincoit and Rostrata roads when a man reached out of the van and tried to grab them. The man yelled at them to get into the van, Davis said. The van continued to follow them for a while before driving off, the boys said.

The boys were not harmed, and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident, Davis said.

“In light of this incident, we are urging all students to be cautious when traveling to and from school and in their neighborhoods. Please report anything suspicious to the Poway Sheriff’s Department,” Davis wrote.

She urged students to:

Walk with others

Avoid going into areas hidden from the street like bushes

Be aware of your surroundings and not wear headphones while walking

Don’t get close to passing vehicles

Avoid contact with suspicious strangers and tell an adult immediately.