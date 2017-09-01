× Officer opens fire on driver who tried to ram patrol car during pursuit

SAN DIEGO – Officers opened fire on a driver who repeatedly tried to slam into patrol vehicles during a pursuit from Spring Valley to downtown late Thursday, authorities said.

A San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to pull over the driver of a stolen SUV in Spring Valley around 11:45 p.m. A high-speed pursuit ensued and led into downtown, where city officers took over.

The driver of the stolen SUV, a man in his early 20s, tried to run into several marked police cruisers during the pursuit, according to Lt. Mike Holden.

An officer fired his handgun several times at the driver as he tried to ram into his patrol car near the MTS trolley yard, Holden said.

The driver sped away but then surrendered after slamming into a curb at 6th Street and Broadway. He was not injured in the shooting but complained of pain from the crash, Holden said.

The driver is facing multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and possession of a stolen vehicle. His identity has not yet been released.