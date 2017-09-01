× Flex Alert: Customers asked to conserve energy Friday

SAN DIEGO – A statewide flex alert was issued by the California Independent System Operator asking consumers to conserve electricity on Friday from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Here are three things you can do to conserve energy:

-Turn off unnecessary lights

-Postpone using major appliance until after 9 p.m.

-Set your air conditioning for 78 degrees or higher

The blazing heat that has stifled San Diego County for a week will continue Friday with temperatures expected to climb even higher, the National Weather Service said.

Most of the county remains under an excessive heat warning, which is set to expire Saturday night after being extended twice, while the mountains and beaches remain under a less serious heat advisory during the same period.

High temperatures Friday will be 87 to 92 degrees at the beaches, 99 to 104 inland, 104 to 109 in the western valleys and near the foothills, 94 to 102 in the mountains and 111 in the deserts.

Click here for more energy saving tips from California ISO.