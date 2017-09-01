FBI releases video of bank robber

SAN DIEGO – The FBI released video of a downtown bank robbery Friday in the hope that someone will help them identify the robber.

A white man in his 50s walked into the Chase Bank at 2551 5th Ave. Wednesday afternoon at about 2:50 p.m. and passed a handwritten note to a teller demanding money, investigators said. The teller gave the robber an undisclosed amount of cash and the man walked out of the bank, investigators said. The man then rode away on a bicycle, according to witnesses.

Surveillance video from the bank showed the robber wearing a dark baseball cap with white designs, eyeglasses, a dark colored t-shirt with “Los Angeles Basketball” written across the front and dark pants. He was described as 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin build. He did not display a weapon during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robber was asked to call the FBI at 858-320-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.