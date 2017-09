× Driver injured slamming into school bus

SAN DIEGO – A woman was injured after she slammed her car into the back of a school bus Friday morning in Encanto.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. at Imperial Avenue and 68th Street.

The woman was treated by paramedics at the scene for her injuries.

There weren’t any kids on the bus at the time of the crash. The bus driver was not injured.