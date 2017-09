DULZURA, Calif. — Cal Fire crews were on the scene Friday morning of a growing brush fire a few miles north of the Mexican border, authorities said.

The blaze, dubbed the Border Fire, had scorched 20 acres of vegetation as of 5:15 a.m. south of Dulzura near Campo and Maron Valley roads, Cal Fire tweeted.

The agency reported the fire was spreading at a moderate rate and there was heavy fuel in the area.