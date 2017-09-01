Coronado-based Navy helicopters to help with Harvey recovery efforts

CORONADO, Calif. — Four Coronado-based helicopters were sent to Texas Friday to assist with Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts, the Navy said.

Two MH-60s each from Helicopter Sea Combat squadrons 21 and 23 and their air crews will provide humanitarian assistance until further notice, according to the Navy.

Helicopters from bases in Norfolk, Virginia, have been on scene for several days now and have rescued numerous victims of the storm’s flooding in the Houston area.

On Thursday, a chopper carried seven children, seven adults and four dogs to safety from an elementary school near Beaumont that had been serving as a shelter, but had flood waters approach its grounds, according to the Navy.

“Our hearts and minds are with everybody who’s suffering by virtue of this hurricane,” said Adm. John Richardson, the chief of naval operations. “The Navy’s flowing assistance to the crisis and we’ll stay there as long as it takes to alleviate that suffering down there.”

Richardson has also dispatched the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge, dock landing ship USS Oak Hill, fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall and cargo ship USNS William McLean from Norfolk to assist relief efforts.