Amazon now delivers wine, beer to San Diegans in under an hour

SAN DIEGO – In case you were looking for yet another reason to love living in San Diego, you can now get wine, beer and certain liquor delivered to your door in under an hour if you are an Amazon Prime customer.

Of the 30-plus cities that currently have Prime Now, 12 of them are delivering alcohol in two-hours or less. The complete list is:

Cincinnati, OH

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Los Angeles, CA

Minneapolis, MN

New York City, NY

Phoenix. AZ

Portland, OR

Richmond, VA

San Diego, CA

San Francisco Bay Area

Seattle, WA

Amazon’s Prime Now two-hour delivery service is free, or if your party is falling apart quickly, get one-hour delivery for $7.99.