$30K worth of jewelry stolen from Encinitas store

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding two thieves who burglarized a jewelry store in Encinitas.

Around 4:30 a.m. on August 22, a man and women broke into Three Sisters Jewelry in the 900 block of South Coast Highway, according to the San Diego County Sheriff Department. The two thieves removed two Plexiglas windows on the north side of the store and stole an estimated $30,000 worth of jewelry.

Authorities identified the female suspect as Lily Coelho, who has not been located and has a felony warrant out for her arrest. The second suspect is described as a white man, between 35 and 45 years old, with a long brown beard and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and a black flat bill hat.

The suspected thieves’ vehicle was described as a small white single-cab pick-up truck. The truck has a black hood, a black stripe along the bottom sides with black rims. It may be a Ford Ranger or Mazda B-Series truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at 760-966-3500 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.