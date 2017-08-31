Suspected drunk driver slams car into 7-Eleven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- A suspected drunk driver crashed into a 7-Eleven early Thursday causing extensive damage.

The woman crashed her car into the store around midnight at the corner of South Santa Fe Avenue and Civic Center Drive in Vista.

She allegedly tried to drive away from the scene, but was spotted by a nearby deputy who pulled her over and took her into custody.

There was an Uber sticker in the back window of the vehicle but nobody else was in the car.

Nobody was hurt in the crash.

The woman faces DUI and hit and run charges.