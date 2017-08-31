Police arrest man accused of grabbing student on way to school

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Police arrested a man suspected of grabbing a 15-year-old student walking to school.

Around 7:35 a.m. Thursday, a girl was walking to Orange Glen High School when a man grabbed her in the 600 block of Linwood Street, according to Escondido police. The student fought off the man, who ran away.

“The student sought help from nearby citizens who followed the male suspect and provided a photo,” EUHSD stated.

Shortly after 6 p.m., police arrested 28-year-old Escondido resident Edgar Gutierrez in San Diego.

“The safety of all students remains our top priority. We want to remind all students to please walk in groups and to be aware of your surroundings at all times,” Escondido Union School District officials stated.

