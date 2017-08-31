Donate to Red Cross Tropical Storm Harvey relief

Police arrest man accused of grabbing student on way to school

Posted 8:15 PM, August 31, 2017, by , Updated at 08:39PM, August 31, 2017

Edgar Gutierrez

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Police arrested a man suspected of grabbing a 15-year-old student walking to school.

Around 7:35 a.m. Thursday, a girl was walking to Orange Glen High School when a man grabbed her in the 600 block of Linwood Street, according to Escondido police. The student fought off the man, who ran away.

A picture was released of a man accused of grabbing a student who was walking to school on August 31, 2017. (Escondido Police Department)

“The student sought help from nearby citizens who followed the male suspect and provided a photo,” EUHSD stated.

Shortly after 6 p.m., police arrested 28-year-old Escondido resident Edgar Gutierrez in San Diego.

“The safety of all students remains our top priority. We want to remind all students to please walk in groups and to be aware of your surroundings at all times,” Escondido Union School District officials stated.

