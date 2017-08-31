Over 70 schools to have minimum-day schedule Friday due to hot weather

SAN DIEGO – Schools across the county will have minimum-day schedules Friday as the heat wave continues to send temperatures soaring.

San Diego Unified School District announced Thursday that the following schools are included in the minimum-day schedule for September 1:

Adams Elementary

Alcott Elementary

Baker Elementary

Balboa Elementary

Barnard Elementary

Bay Park Elementary

Bird Rock Elementary

Birney Elementary

Cabrillo Elementary

Cadman Elementary

Carson Elementary

Chavez Elementary

Challenger Middle

Chesterton Elementary

Clairemont High School

Clark Middle

Crown Point Elementary

Cubberley Elementary

Dana Elementary

Dewey Elementary

Edison Elementary

Emerson-Bandini Elementary

Euclid Elementary

Field Elementary

Fletcher Elementary

Florence Elementary

Hawthorne Elementary

Innovation Middle

Jefferson Elementary

John Muir

Jones Elementary

Juarez Elementary

Kearny High School

Kimbrough Elementary

Lafayette Elementary

La Jolla Elementary

La Jolla High

Linda Vista Elementary

Lindbergh Schweitzer Elementary

Longfellow Elementary

Madison High School

Marcy

Marston Middle

McKinley Elementary

Memorial Prep

Mission Bay High School

Montgomery Middle

Muirlands Middle

New Dawn

Ocean Beach Elementary

Pacific Beach Elementary

Pacific Beach Middle

Perkins K-8

Riley

Roosevelt Middle

Ross Elementary

Rowan Elementary

San Diego High School

Scripps Ranch High School

Sessions Elementary

Sequoia Elementary

Silvergate Elementary

Sunset View Elementary

Taft Middle

Toler Elementary

Torrey Pines Elementary

Trace

Twain Main

Wangenheim Middle

Wegeforth Elementary

Whitman Elementary

Whittier School

Wilson Middle

Escondido Unified High School District told FOX 5 since Monday they’ve had nearly 30 students report heat-related illnesses, ranging from a headache to more severe. The district also pointed out that air conditioning is in all classrooms.

“We are advising students to stay hydrated (water fountains are readily available on all campuses). Student activities, including sports activities are conducted in conjunction with the heat guidelines,” EUHSD stated.

FOX 5 has not heard from other school districts in the county about this issue.