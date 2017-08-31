Over 70 schools to have minimum-day schedule Friday due to hot weather

SAN DIEGO – Schools across the county will have minimum-day schedules Friday as the heat wave continues to send temperatures soaring.
San Diego Unified School District announced Thursday that the following schools are included in the minimum-day schedule for September 1:
Adams Elementary
Alcott Elementary
Baker Elementary
Balboa Elementary
Barnard Elementary
Bay Park Elementary
Bird Rock Elementary
Birney Elementary
Cabrillo Elementary
Cadman Elementary
Carson Elementary
Chavez Elementary
Challenger Middle
Chesterton Elementary
Clairemont High School
Clark Middle
Crown Point Elementary
Cubberley Elementary
Dana Elementary
Dewey Elementary
Edison Elementary
Emerson-Bandini Elementary
Euclid Elementary
Field Elementary
Fletcher Elementary
Florence Elementary
Hawthorne Elementary
Innovation Middle
Jefferson Elementary
John Muir
Jones Elementary
Juarez Elementary
Kearny High School
Kimbrough Elementary
Lafayette Elementary
La Jolla Elementary
La Jolla High
Linda Vista Elementary
Lindbergh Schweitzer Elementary
Longfellow Elementary
Madison High School
Marcy
Marston Middle
McKinley Elementary
Memorial Prep
Mission Bay High School
Montgomery Middle
Muirlands Middle
New Dawn
Ocean Beach Elementary
Pacific Beach Elementary
Pacific Beach Middle
Perkins K-8
Riley
Roosevelt Middle
Ross Elementary
Rowan Elementary
San Diego High School
Scripps Ranch High School
Sessions Elementary
Sequoia Elementary
Silvergate Elementary
Sunset View Elementary
Taft Middle
Toler Elementary
Torrey Pines Elementary
Trace
Twain Main
Wangenheim Middle
Wegeforth Elementary
Whitman Elementary
Whittier School
Wilson Middle
Escondido Unified High School District told FOX 5 since Monday they’ve had nearly 30 students report heat-related illnesses, ranging from a headache to more severe. The district also pointed out that air conditioning is in all classrooms.
“We are advising students to stay hydrated (water fountains are readily available on all campuses). Student activities, including sports activities are conducted in conjunction with the heat guidelines,” EUHSD stated.
FOX 5 has not heard from other school districts in the county about this issue.