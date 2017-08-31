Man dragged girlfriend by hair before shooting her in car, prosecutor says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A Fontana man accused of having a history of domestic violence plead not guilty Thursday to shooting his girlfriend near a car in Spring Valley.

A woman suffered gunshot wounds on her right hand and left arm after being shot in the 8400 block of Paseo Iglesia near Sweet Water Regional Park Tuesday, investigators said. The unidentified woman was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

A prosecutor said the injured woman identified 30-year-old Jaquan Ramsey as the shooter. The victim said she and Ramsey live together in Fontana and were visiting a friend in San Diego County.

"They got into an altercation outside of the house. He drug her by the hair and drug her into his vehicle," said Deputy District Attorney Jessica Paugh. "The victim's sister was in the backseat of the vehicle. They drove off and continued to argue. He pulled out a 45 semi-automatic handgun from underneath the driver seat, put it against the victim's head and said he was going to kill her.”

The woman fought off Ramsey and ended up getting shot, the prosecutor said. Witnesses reported seeing Ramsey stop the car, drop the gun and run away, she said.

Ramsey was captured by authorities later in the day, according to Paugh.

A judge denied Ramsey’s attorney request for a reasonable bail for his client, who has a child in Fontana. His bail was set at $1 million.

“He’s a danger to the community which is why we asked for bail so high. Anytime we’ve got an individual firing a firearm at a person within close proximity in a domestic violence relationship that is incredibly volatile,” said Paugh.

Ramsey's attorney argued in court that he has no criminal history.

Ramsey is scheduled to return to court September 21, then again for a preliminary hearing in October.