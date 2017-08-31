× Man arrested after 4 women groped at SDSU

SAN DIEGO – University police arrested a man suspected of groping four female students at San Diego State University.

The assaults happened early Tuesday in two separate incidents that took place 45 minutes apart, according to investigators.

One student told police that a man groped her and her friend at about 12:30 a.m. near the Aztec Corner Apartments. Two other students reported that a man groped them on the pedestrian bridge near the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union at about 1:15 a.m. Their description of the attacker matched the description given by the first victims, according to police.

Police began searching the campus for the attacker. One officer found a man matching the description provided by the victims. The women identified the man as their attacker.

Police arrested Minda Shewangizaw. He was booked into jail on suspicion of sexual battery, touching a person intimately and annoying a minor.