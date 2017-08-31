× Man accused of grabbing student on way to school

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A student walking to school Thursday morning fought off a man who grabbed her, school officials reported.

The student was walking to Orange Glen High School in the 600 block of Linwood Street when the man grabbed her, according to an alert sent by Escondido Union High School District. The student fought off the man and ran away.

“The student sought help from nearby citizens who followed the male suspect and provided a photo,” EUHSD stated.

The suspect was described as a heavy-set Hispanic man in his 20s. He has bushy hair and a full beard. The man was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt with “TH” imprinted on the front and dirty jeans.

Escondido police are investigating.

“The safety of all students remains our top priority. We want to remind all students to please walk in groups and to be aware of your surroundings at all times,” school officials stated.

Anyone with information about this attempted abduction should contact EPD Detective Teresa Ruiz at 760-839-4790.