Extreme heat prompts 3 park closures

SAN DIEGO – An excessive heat warning has been issued in San Diego, prompting county park officials to close three of its parks.

Hellhole Canyon County Preserve in Valley Center, Mt. Gower County Preserve in Ramona, and El Capitan County Preserve in Lakeside will remain closed through Sunday, September 3.

Temperatures in the area are expected to hit triple digits Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 2.

The parks are set to reopen Sunday. Visitors are being advised to take precaution when hiking in the heat.