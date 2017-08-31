× Bicyclist dies after getting hit by car on SR-76

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A bicyclist was hit by a car while riding westbound on state Route 76, just east of Melrose Drive Thursday.

Oceanside police said the elderly cyclist was taken to Palomar Hospital where he later died.

The driver stayed at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, according to authorities. There was a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest.

The crash happened around 10:55 a.m. and caused major traffic backup on SR-76.