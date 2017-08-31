Animal center staff to bring Houston orphan pets to San Diego

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. — Among the San Diegans in Texas Thursday to help out after the Hurricane Harvey floods were representatives of the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Four staff members flew to Austin before driving to the Lone Star Convention Center north of Houston, where a local rescue organization brought in hundreds of dogs and cats from damaged shelters in the storm-ravaged region.

“You look at all of those faces and know that their stay at the shelter was meant to be temporary,” said Jennifer Shorey, Helen Woodward’s director of operations.

“It was supposed to lead them to forever homes, but when something as devastating as a hurricane hits, so much has to be left behind,” Shorey said. “People lose their homes, their possessions, and just focus on survival. And those orphan pets are left behind too. You realize how much of a difference you can make and how many lives you can save.”

They plan to return to Rancho Santa Fe on Tuesday with 80 dogs and cats.