SAN DIEGO – An abandoned panga was found on the beach along the Torrey Pines coastline Thursday morning.

San Clemente Border Patrol agents discovered a panga at 5:30 a.m. at Torrey Pines State Beach about a quarter mile south of Tower 1. Agents said the boat may have arrived around 4 a.m.

Nine life vests were found at the scene, but the people were gone, agents said. As many as 12 people are believed to have been on the boat.