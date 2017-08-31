× 2 armed men rob convenience store

SAN DIEGO — Two masked men armed with pistols held up a convenience store Thursday morning in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood, police said.

The suspects, their faces covered with bandanas, entered the 7-Eleven store at 3295 Palm Avenue a little before 1:15 a.m., pointed handguns at the clerk and demanded cash, San Diego police officer John Buttle said. The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

The suspects were last seen fleeing south on foot on Picador Boulevard, Buttle said. No vehicle descriptions was available.

Both men were described as roughly 5-foot-6-inch black men between 20 and 30 years old. One was described as weighing about 185 pounds and wearing a red baseball cap, red bandana, white T-shirt and black pants. The second suspect, who took the money from the clerk, was described as 175 pounds and wearing a black baseball cap, white bandana and black-and-white striped sweatshirt.

Robbery detectives responded to the scene and were investigating.